BRIEF-GlassBridge Q1 loss per share $1.41 from continuing operations
* Glassbridge reports first quarter 2017 financial results, anticipates readiness to manage client assets in q2
April 21 Mycronic Publ AB, Q1
* EBIT was SEK 32 (26) million
* Q1 Net sales reached SEK 344 (304) million
* Q1 order intake reached SEK 794 (471) million
* Repeats outlook for 2016 "The Board's assessment is that sales in 2016 will be at the level of SEK 1,900 million"
* Says slowdown in SMT equipment market has now affected us as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oskar von Bahr)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S