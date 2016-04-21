BRIEF-GlassBridge Q1 loss per share $1.41 from continuing operations
* Glassbridge reports first quarter 2017 financial results, anticipates readiness to manage client assets in q2
April 21 Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:
* Q1 2016 group aggregate segment revenue grew 11.3 percent, year-on-year, to 9.727 billion roubles ($149.9 million);
* FY 2015 aggregate segment EBITDA at 18.123 billion roubles, net profit at 9.915 billion roubles (excluding Headhunter);
* Confirms FY 2016 guidance of ex-HeadHunter basis for like-for-like revenue growth of between 8-14 percent;
* We continue to anticipate full year EBITDA margins at between 47-49 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8923 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Glassbridge reports first quarter 2017 financial results, anticipates readiness to manage client assets in q2
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S