April 21 Abbvie Inc
* Argenx and Abbvie to collaborate on ARGX-115 against novel
immuno-oncology target
* Argenx will conduct research and development through
IND-enabling studies
* Upon successful completion of these studies, Abbvie may
exercise an exclusive option to license ARGX-115 program
* Argenx will receive an upfront payment of $40 million from
abbvie for exclusive option to license ARGX-115
* Argenx will receive near-term preclinical milestones of
$20 million
* Argenx is also eligible to receive additional development,
regulatory and commercial payments up to $625 million
* Should abbvie not exercise its option to license ARGX-115,
argenx retains right to pursue development of ARGX-115 alone
* Upon reaching a predetermined preclinical stage milestone,
Abbvie will fund further garp-related research by Argenx for two
years
* Abbvie will have right to license additional therapeutic
programs emerging from this research
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)