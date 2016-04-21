BRIEF-Formpipe receives order from Hillerød municipality worth SEK 4.4 million
* FORMPIPE RECEIVES ORDER FROM HILLERØD MUNICIPALITY WORTH SEK 4.4 MILLION
April 21 Dassault Systemes :
* Q1 Non-IFRS total revenue of 693.5 million euros ($782.82 million)
* Q1 net operating cash flow of 309 million euros, up 17 pct
* 2016 financial objectives reaffirmed
* Proposes 9 pct increase in annual dividend for 2015 fiscal year
* Recommends a dividend per share equivalent to 0.47 euros per share for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015
* Sees second quarter 2016 Non-IFRS total revenue objective of about 735 million-745 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 15 The impact of the ransomware attack in Britain is much the same as it was but the government is monitoring the issue and will hold a meeting of its emergency committee at 1600 GMT on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.