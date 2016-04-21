BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of NDA submission for Rhopressa
April 21 Actelion Ltd
* CEO says 2 succesful product launces decreaeses need for M&A, chances we do big m&a is very small -CNBC
* CEO says could still pursue smaller m&a deals -CNBC Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Teleflex (TFX) announces commencement of phase i clinical study (FDP-1) of RePlas™ freeze-dried plasma