BRIEF-Hao Wen Holdings says quarterly turnover was about RMB11.1 mln
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
April 21 Ablynx Nv :
* Ablynx to receive an 8 million euros ($9.03 million) milestone as Boehringer Ingelheim starts a Phase I study with an anti-CX3CR1 nanobody Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 316,695 ZLOTYS VERSUS 444,318 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO