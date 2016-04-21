April 21 (Reuters) -

* Orexo ab q1 total net revenues msek 151.0 (149.0)

* Orexo ab q1 earnings after tax msek -34.5 (-15.5)

* Reuters Poll: Orexo Q1 Revenues Were Seen At 142 Mln Sek, Net Result 41 million sek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)