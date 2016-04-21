April 21 Ladbrokes Plc

* Cheltenham proved to be worst in living memory which took some of shine off period

* UK retail: estate wide ssbts and focused call-to-action offers deliver football stakes +9.0% and gross win +87.6%

* We are currently a little ahead of our plans on key customer metrics and benefited from favourable results up until Cheltenham -Chief Executive

* However, experience tells us to expect results to normalise over time-CEO

* A key focus in Q2 will be to prepare Ladbrokes for upcoming European championships.

* Remain confident to deliver a result in line with our expectations