April 21 Pets At Home Group Plc

* Full year pre exceptional profit before tax expected to be in line with market expectations

* Consensus expectations for pbt range between £93m and £97m

* 52 weeks to March 24 FY group revenue £777.8m, up 6.7%

* Group like-for-like revenue growth 2.2%

* Group like-for-like revenue growth of 3.2% in the final quarter