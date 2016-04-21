BRIEF-SORL Auto Parts Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Sorl auto parts reports a 37.4% increase in sales and a significant increase in eps for the first quarter of 2017
April 21 Pets At Home Group Plc
* Full year pre exceptional profit before tax expected to be in line with market expectations
* Consensus expectations for pbt range between £93m and £97m
* 52 weeks to March 24 FY group revenue £777.8m, up 6.7%
* Group like-for-like revenue growth 2.2%
* Group like-for-like revenue growth of 3.2% in the final quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Sorl auto parts reports a 37.4% increase in sales and a significant increase in eps for the first quarter of 2017
MOSCOW, May 15 Russian bank VTB will be patient over the troubles of Croatian company Agrokor , VTB's Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Monday.