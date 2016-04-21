BRIEF-Hao Wen Holdings says quarterly turnover was about RMB11.1 mln
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
April 21 Nel ASA :
* NEL ASA, through a subsidiary, announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with Meløy Energi AS and Meløy Næringsutvikling AS to establish Glomfjord Hydrogen AS (Glomfjord Hydrogen), for the potential development of a large-scale, low-cost hydrogen production facility in Glomfjord Industrial Park in Meløy, Norway
* Facility will be developed in parallel with the increased demand, and is expected to have a production potential of up to 6000 kilograms of low-cost hydrogen per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
* Q1 NET PROFIT 316,695 ZLOTYS VERSUS 444,318 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO