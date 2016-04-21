April 21 Softship AG :

* Confirms preliminary FY results

* Proposal to distribute a dividend of 0.15 euros ($0.1694) per share

* For fiscal year 2016 sees sales growth to around 8 million euros and a further increase in tax profit to about 0.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)