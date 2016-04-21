BRIEF-SORL Auto Parts Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Sorl auto parts reports a 37.4% increase in sales and a significant increase in eps for the first quarter of 2017
April 21 ContextVision AB :
* Q1 sales 18.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.26 million) versus 18.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 1.4 million crowns versus 1.9 million crowns year ago corresponding to Q1 operating margin of 7.7 pct versus 10.5 pct year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1246 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 15 Russian bank VTB will be patient over the troubles of Croatian company Agrokor , VTB's Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Monday.