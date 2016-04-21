BRIEF-Hao Wen Holdings says quarterly turnover was about RMB11.1 mln
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
April 21 Hafslund ASA :
* Will not complete IPO of power sales business in 2016
* City of Oslo informed board Hafslund that they do not want Hafslund to pursue changes in ownership of power sales business now
* Board has hence decided to terminate work towards an initial public offering of power sales business in 2016
* Q1 NET PROFIT 316,695 ZLOTYS VERSUS 444,318 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO