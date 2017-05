April 21 Investor Ab

* Says net asset value per share at quarter end sek 344

* Says net asset value amounted to SEK 262,282 m. (SEK 344 per share) on March 31, 2016, a decrease of SEK 9,519 m. (SEK 13 per share) during the quarter, corresponding to a change of -4 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)