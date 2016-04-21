BRIEF-SORL Auto Parts Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Sorl auto parts reports a 37.4% increase in sales and a significant increase in eps for the first quarter of 2017
April 21 Kambi Group Plc :
* Mr Green Ltd. selects Kambi Group Plc as its sportsbook provider
* Deal will complement Mr Green's casino product with Kambi's premium sportsbook
MOSCOW, May 15 Russian bank VTB will be patient over the troubles of Croatian company Agrokor , VTB's Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Monday.