BRIEF-Hao Wen Holdings says quarterly turnover was about RMB11.1 mln
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
April 21 Kancera AB
* To acquire Fractalkine project
* Payment for Fractalkine project to Acturum Life Science AB is to be carried in three steps with total of 6 million shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
* Q1 NET PROFIT 316,695 ZLOTYS VERSUS 444,318 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO