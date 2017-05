April 21 Sagax AB :

* Has issued unsecured five-year bond loan for 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.9 million) within a framework amount of 1 billion crowns

* Bond loan matures in 2021 with variable interest of 3-month STIBOR + 4.75 percentage points

* Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, investments and refinancing of debt Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1225 Swedish crowns)