April 21 SEGRO Plc

* 2016 is progressing well and in line with our expectations- CEO

* In Q1, we contracted £8.6 million of new rent (q1 2015: £6.0 million), including £3.6 million of pre-lets (q1 2015: £1.8 million)

* Vacancy rate has remained at near historic lows, increasing slightly to 5.1 per cent (31 december 2015: 4.8 per cent)

* Net debt reduced by £0.2 billion during first quarter