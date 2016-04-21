BRIEF-Hao Wen Holdings says quarterly turnover was about RMB11.1 mln
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
April 21 Karo Bio Ab
* Karo pharma ab says rights issue oversubscribed
* Karo Pharma issued a total of 12,481,438 shares at the subscription price of SEK 20.00, representing a total subscription amount of approximately 250 million before issue costs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 316,695 ZLOTYS VERSUS 444,318 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO