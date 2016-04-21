BRIEF-7Fit Q1 net profit down at 186,951 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 186,951 ZLOTYS VERSUS 209,798 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 21 Husqvarna Ab
* Husqvarna exec says sees negative currency effects of around 450 million SEK ($55.5 mln) 2016 versus previous forecast of 500 million
* CEO says ambition for division Consumer Brands is still to reach break-even this year, 5 pct operating margin in 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1121 Swedish crowns)
* APRIL REVENUE 10.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 10 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)