April 21 Husqvarna Ab

* Husqvarna exec says sees negative currency effects of around 450 million SEK ($55.5 mln) 2016 versus previous forecast of 500 million

* CEO says ambition for division Consumer Brands is still to reach break-even this year, 5 pct operating margin in 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1121 Swedish crowns)