UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 Iron Mountain Inc
* Iron Mountain enters African market with purchase of controlling interest in Docufile South Africa
* Purchased 75 percent of Docufile and has taken over day-to-day operations
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives