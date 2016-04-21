UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 Kcg Holdings Inc
* Reports Consolidated Revenues Of $345.4 mln And PreTax earnings of $60.0 million for quarter
* Authorizes expanded share repurchase program of up to $200 million of KCG common stock and warrants
* KCG holdings inc says increases book value to $16.42 per share and tangible book value to $15.30 per share at quarter end
* Announces consolidated earnings of $0.41 per diluted share for Q1 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $311.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives