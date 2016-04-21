UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 KeyCorp
* Sees FY 2016 net interest income mid-single digit percentage without benefit from higher interest rates
* Sees FY 2016 net interest income in mid-single digit growth with the benefit of higher interest rates
* Sees FY 2016 non interest income to have low to mid single digit growth compared to 2015
* KeyCorp says dividend expected to increase to $.085 per common share in 2q16
* Net charge-offs to average loans below targeted range of 40 -60 bps in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives