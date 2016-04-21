BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
April 21 Allstate Corp
* Says estimated catastrophe losses for month of march 2016 of $638 million, pre-tax
* Says catastrophe losses occurring in q1 comprised 17 events at an estimated cost of $830 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
