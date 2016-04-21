BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 21 Eurotech SpA :
* Wins contract worth $1.4 million to deliver mobile access router to buses in greater-Seattle area
* Under the 12-month contract, Eurotech will deliver the routers to King County Metro Transit in 2016 and 2017
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: