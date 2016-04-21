BRIEF-7Fit Q1 net profit down at 186,951 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 186,951 ZLOTYS VERSUS 209,798 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 21 Darty Plc :
* Notes announcements of revised offers made by Conforama and Fnac
* Notes announcements of revised offers made by Conforama and Fnac

* Board will carefully consider these two announcements and will provide further advice to Darty shareholders in due course.
* APRIL REVENUE 10.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 10 PERCENT YOY