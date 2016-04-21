April 21 Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Strategic collaboration between Ctrip and China Eastern Air Holding Company

* Ctrip has agreed to invest RMB3 billion in China Eastern Airlines' A shares through a private placement of shares

* Ctrip may elect to further increase its ownership stake in China Eastern Airlines in next twelve months following placement

* Ctrip may be entitled to appoint an observer or a director to China Eastern Airlines' board of directors