April 21 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.45
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.46
* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 load factor 82.0% versus
83.4%
* Qtrly total operating revenues $1.35 billion versus $1.27
billion
* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 traffic 8.57 billion RPMS, up
11 percent
* Sees Q2 capacity 11,000 million to 11,050 million
* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 capacity 10.45 billion RPMS,
up 12.9 percent
* Sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.00
cents to 8.05 cents
* Sees FY 2016 capacity 43,100 million to 43,200 million
* Q1 consol capacity ASMS 10,453 million versus 9,257
million
