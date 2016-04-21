BRIEF-Imperium Crown Limited seeks trading halt
* Requests for trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Vectron Systems AG :
* Places capital increase
* By placing 149,999 new shares with institutional investors at home and abroad the company will receive gross proceeds 5.925 million euros ($6.70 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Requests for trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says wins order in france worth approximately SEK 30 million