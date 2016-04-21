April 21 Itt Educational Services Inc
* Received a letter from Accrediting Council For Independent
Colleges and Schools
* Letter informing of certain adverse information since 2014
regarding financial and regulatory matters confronting Co,
technical institutes
* ACICS directed ITT technical institutes to show cause at
next ACICS meeting why its current grants of accreditation
should not be withdrawn
* Letter also requires company to submit certain information
and plans to ACICS prior to next ACICS meeting
* Company is "confident" that it has and will continue to
meet ACICS accreditation standards
Source text: (1.usa.gov/20ZXxUz)
