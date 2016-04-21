BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
April 21 Ohio Valley Banc Corp
* On April 20, 2016, Co and Milton Bancorp entered into amendment to agreement and plan of merger dated as of January 7, 2016
* Amendment modifies date to august 6, 2016, after which either co may terminate deal if merger is not consummated - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1pkcO4E) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* For 3QFY2017, group recorded a revenue of RMB40.4 million, an increase of RMB30.0 million