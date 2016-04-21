April 21 S&P:

* Ratings on the republic of the Philippines affirmed at 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable

* Also affirming 'AXA/AXA-2' ASEAN regional scale rating on the Philippines

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that key economic fiscal, external, and monetary credit measures for Philippines will continue to improve

* Expect the Philippines to remain in a net external creditor position, demonstrated by its net external debt

Source (bit.ly/23Lb73l) (Bengaluru Newsroom)