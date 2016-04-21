April 21 Iron Mountain Inc

* Entered into commitment letter providing for unsecured bridge term loan facility of up to $850 million to finance recall deal

* Bridge facility will have a maturity date of earlier of twelve months from date of first borrowing under bridge facility

* If recall transaction has not been consummated, facility will have a maturity date of earlier of July 30, 2016