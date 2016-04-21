UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 Iron Mountain Inc
* Entered into commitment letter providing for unsecured bridge term loan facility of up to $850 million to finance recall deal
* Bridge facility will have a maturity date of earlier of twelve months from date of first borrowing under bridge facility
* If recall transaction has not been consummated, facility will have a maturity date of earlier of July 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives