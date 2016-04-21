UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 S.Africa's Competition Commission
* Recommended to Competition Tribunal that merger where Mpact intends to acquire remade and property cos be approved with conditions
* Commission found that this transaction is likely to significantly harm competition in manufacture and supply of containerboard and recyclable plastic
* Found that merged entity will have ability and incentive to foreclose its downstream competitors
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives