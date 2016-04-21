April 21 Beazley Plc

* On 20 April, High Court of Justice, Chancery Division, companies court issued an order confirming reduction of issued share capital of co

* Order and statement of capital approved by court were registered by registrar of companies today

* Accordingly nominal value of each ordinary share in capital of company has today been reduced from 90 pence to 5 pence.