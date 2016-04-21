BRIEF-Imperium Crown Limited seeks trading halt
* Requests for trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Basler AG :
* Management board and supervisory board of Basler have decided to buy back additional own shares
* Buyback will be carried out starting on April 25, 2016
* General meeting of June 04, 2014, authorized company to buy back own shares amounting to a total of up to 10 pct of share capital existing at time resolution was adopted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Requests for trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says wins order in france worth approximately SEK 30 million