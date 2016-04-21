April 21 At & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Ag

* Officially opens new plant and largest single investment in China

* Largest single investment of AT&S group, totalling 480 million euros; currently 1,700 employees

* Overall, AT&S will invest roughly 280 million euros in property, plant and equipment for IC substrates by mid-2017 Source text - bit.ly/1SmeOSi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)