UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 HCI Capital AG :
* Further expansion of maritime services through the acquisition of Ernst Russ GmbH & Co. KG
* To increase capital against contribution in kind by issuing 6.2 million new shares to 32.4 million euros ($36.63 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives