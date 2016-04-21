UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 Urban&Civic Plc
* Robert Adair, deputy chairman has brought forward date of his resignation and stepped down from board on 20 April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives