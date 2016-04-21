April 21 Celestica Inc Sees Q2 Non

* Celestica inc says q1 revenue: $1.353 billion rose 4% compared to q1 of 2015

* Celestica Inc says q1 adjusted eps $0.26

* Celestica Inc says q1 ifrs eps $0.18

* Celestica Inc says for q2 ending june 30, 2016, anticipate revenue to be in range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion

* IFRS adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.25 to $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )