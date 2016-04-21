April 21 Steinhoff International Holdings Nv

* Conforama is pleased to announce terms of an increased cash offer to be made by Conforama (for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Darty at a price of 150 pence per Darty share

* Under terms of second increased offer, Darty shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Darty share 150 pence in cash

* Second increased offer values entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Darty at approximately £806 million.

* Board of Conforama will seek darty board's recommendation of second increased offer in due course

* Cash consideration payable under terms of second increased offer will be funded using acquisition facilities provided by Citibank and HSBC Bank

* Urges darty shareholders to accept second increased offer by 1.00 p.m. (london time) on next closing date of second increased offer