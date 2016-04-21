BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
April 21 Victoria Park AB :
* Q1 revenue 176 million Swedish crowns ($21.75 million) versus 118 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 122 million crowns versus 849 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0928 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
May 15 YTL Starhill Global Reit Management Limited