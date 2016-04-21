UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 21 General Steel Holdings Inc
* General steel announces notice of noncompliance with nyse continued listing standards
* Received notice from nyse indicating that company is not in compliance with nyse's continued listing requirements
* Is working diligently with its auditor to compile and disseminate information required to be included in form 10-k
* Expects to file form 10-k in near future, and before deadline set by nyse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.