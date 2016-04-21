April 21 (Reuters) -

* General Motors CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Expects U.S. auto industry growing at 3 percent level for rest of the year

* GM CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Credit availability, low interest rate, strong household balance sheet supportive of 17.5 million-18 million SAAR for 2016

* GM CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Monitoring the economic situation but constructive on U.S. auto industry in 2016