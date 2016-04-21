MOVES-Unigestion names Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research
May 15 Boutique asset manager Unigestion appointed Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research in its equities team.
April 21 (Reuters) -
* General Motors CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Expects U.S. auto industry growing at 3 percent level for rest of the year
* GM CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Credit availability, low interest rate, strong household balance sheet supportive of 17.5 million-18 million SAAR for 2016
* GM CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Monitoring the economic situation but constructive on U.S. auto industry in 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
May 15 Boutique asset manager Unigestion appointed Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research in its equities team.
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday: