BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
April 21 Gazprombank :
* Says completes placement of 5 billion rouble ($76.68 million) BO-22 series bonds in full Source text - bit.ly/1ropnhb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.2050 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
May 15 YTL Starhill Global Reit Management Limited