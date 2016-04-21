BRIEF-Al Firdous Holdings Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million dirhams versus loss of 13.3 million dirhams year ago
April 21 Alteo Ltd :
* Says issuing of secured notes for aggregate amount of 900 million rupees by way of private placement
* Says notes will have five year maturity period and will be subject to fixed rate of interest of 6.00% per annum
* Says proceeds from this issue will be used to refinance short term facilities and finance obligations
* Says notes will not be listed on the stock exchange of Mauritius Ltd Source: bit.ly/26gynVt Further company coverage:
