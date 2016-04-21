April 21 Alteo Ltd :

* Says issuing of secured notes for aggregate amount of 900 million rupees by way of private placement

* Says notes will have five year maturity period and will be subject to fixed rate of interest of 6.00% per annum

* Says proceeds from this issue will be used to refinance short term facilities and finance obligations

* Says notes will not be listed on the stock exchange of Mauritius Ltd Source: bit.ly/26gynVt Further company coverage: