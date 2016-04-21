BRIEF-Sharjah Insurance posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 9.6 million dirhams versus loss of 6.9 million dirhams year ago
April 21 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Sells 81 apartments outside London
* Price is 16.9 million pounds ($24.39 million)
BEIJING, May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow was opposed to any new countries acquiring nuclear weapons, but that the world should talk to North Korea rather than threaten it.