BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
April 21 Impera Capital SA :
* Aero Investment Sp. z o.o. sells its entire 10.69 percent (1,004,497 shares) stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
May 15 YTL Starhill Global Reit Management Limited