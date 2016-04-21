BRIEF-FastOut initiates cooperation with Japanese electronics group Ricoh
* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH
April 21 GK Software AG :
* FY 2015 EBITDA was 2.18 million euros ($2.48 million), following a figure of 0.04 million euros in previous year
* FY corporate group's turnover grew by 40.3 percent to 62.60 million euros (44.63 million euros in 2014
* FY EBIT of -1.28 million euros, largely due to scheduled amortisation in connection with its us acquisition (previous year: -3.02 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH
May 15 VIDEOBUR STHLM INT AB: * SAYS APPOINTS CHRISTOFER LEE AS NEW CEO * CHRISTOFER LEE STARTS AS CEO 18 MAY Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhJmik Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)