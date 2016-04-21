April 21 GK Software AG :

* FY 2015 EBITDA was 2.18 million euros ($2.48 million), following a figure of 0.04 million euros in previous year

* FY corporate group's turnover grew by 40.3 percent to 62.60 million euros (44.63 million euros in 2014

* FY EBIT of -1.28 million euros, largely due to scheduled amortisation in connection with its us acquisition (previous year: -3.02 million euros)