April 21 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc :

* On April 20, 2016, California court issued order granting UMG Recordings's motion for partial summary judgment - SEC filing

* Court issued a decision finding that company and IFP willfully infringed UMG's copyrights

* Decision, order didn't quantify damages, which court will determine at upcoming trial; co currently intends to appeal decision